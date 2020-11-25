Government policies ‘overlook’ racism, says VUB researcher

Research carried out by Laura Westerveen of Vrij Universiteit Brussels’ Institute for European studies reveals that Belgian and German governments ignore structural racism when setting policy. Instead, policy texts put the blame on individuals themselves.

Dr Westerveen looked at how the gap in educational and labour market performance between people with a migration background and people without is addressed in Belgian and German policies. What she found is that policy texts refer to inequalities in terms of individual shortcomings, such as insufficient language skills or a lack of qualifications.

“Policy discourse pays little attention to structural causes of ethno-racial inequality, such as racism,” says Westerveen. “This is the kind of racism that, regardless of the intentions of individuals, is present in our economic, political and educational systems and can affect the opportunities of migrants and minorities. By focusing on individual deficits, the government shifts the responsibility for inequalities to migrant and minority groups themselves.”