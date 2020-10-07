Grant for alternatives to animal testing at VUB

Research is usually done on animals, but there is a big difference in how molecules are metabolised in humans

“This model is working with human-based cells, which prevents the months-long use of an invasive and painful animal model,” said professor Vera Rogiers, the head of IC-3Rs. The in vitro method also provides more relevant data in the search for drugs to treat fibrosis, she explained.

“Investigations are usually done on animals such as rats and mice, but there is a big difference between humans and other species in how molecules are metabolised – how they are broken down and excreted.”

Liver fibrosis is the most common liver condition, affecting around one-quarter of the world’s population, and there is currently no treatment for it. A build-up of fat in the liver can usually be treated by lifestyle changes, but, if left untreated, it can develop into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and eventually further to fibrosis, cirrhosis or cancer.