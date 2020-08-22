Greener cities mean smarter kids, finds study

The link between green space and intelligence was found in children irrespective of their parents’ level of education

This is not a very large difference for an individual, but could be significant at the population level. For instance, in an urban environment with less greenery there may be more children at the lower limit of a normal IQ curve.

The finding was not connected to the socio-economic status of the families involved. “The link between green space and intelligence was found in children of parents with both a high and a low level of education,” said Esmée Bijnens, the lead researcher in the study.

More green space was also associated with a reduction in behavioural problems in children, such as aggression or a lack of concentration. However, neither the IQ nor the behavioural benefits of green space could be detected in rural or suburban environments.