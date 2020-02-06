‘Grey Day’: Belgium can survive 35 days on green energy

Today is Grey Day, the annual day that Belgium has symbolically used up its green energy for the year and must rely on nuclear power or fossil fuels

Today is Grey Day in Belgium, the symbolic day that we can no longer provide green energy to power the country. In other words, if the country ran 100% on sustainably produced energy, it would have been used up by yesterday.

Canvas, a channel belonging to public broadcaster VRT, founded Grey Day two years ago to illustrate how close Belgium is to reaching sustainable energy goals. Last year, Grey Day fell on 4 February, and the year before on 2 February.

While improving, the results – based on the latest figures available, from 2018 – put Belgium at number 24 in the (then) 28 states of the European Union. Sweden is at number one, with Grey Day reached in the middle of July.

The figures are not entirely based on green sources, like solar and wind power. It also includes energy-efficient buildings and homes as well as green mobility. The rate of Belgium’s sustainable energy is currently 9.4%.

“In order to have stayed on course for the 2020 goal of 13%, we needed Grey Day to happen five or six days later, rather than one day later,” explained the public broadcaster. “At this rate, we will not reach our 2020 goal until 2030, and it will take 300 years to reach 100% energy-efficiency. A rate the EU is asking for by 2050.”