Half of De Lijn trams and buses out of service due to strike

De Lijn workers are striking because of dissatisfaction with several aspects of their jobs, including a new model for wages and seniority, a shortage of spare parts for the buses and administrative red tape. Unions have been in talks with management about these issues, but they have not been resolved fast enough to satisfy the workers.

“We are giving these discussions every opportunity and have not walked away from the negotiating table,” says De Lijn general-director Roger Kesteloot. “But the unions continue to engage in destructive behaviour and act out of ill-will.”

Kesteloot says that an agreement was made last week to get assistance from the Flemish government with these matters and that the strike now is “a slap in the face”. It is “a conscious effort to create unnecessary conflict,” he says, “and totally irresponsible towards our customers. This is simply the union flexing its muscles, nothing less and nothing more.”

The strike does not affect the MIVB public transport service in Brussels, which is operating normally.

Photo ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA