Harelbeke celebrates renewal of the Leie river

The town in West Flanders took the opportunity to launch an urban renewal project when ground broke on shipping infrastructure works

Plans to open up the Leie river to heavy shipping took a step forward at the weekend with the formal completion of engineering and urban renewal work at Harelbeke in West Flanders. Town residents came out to celebrate completion of the work, which has been underway for five years.

The plan is to give ships weighing up to 4,500 tonnes a smooth passage between the North Sea ports, via the river Scheldt in Belgium through to the river Seine in France. This will provide an alternative to freight transport on the roads.

Harelbeke is important because it lies at the intersection of the Leie and the Bossuit-Kortrijk canal. Engineering work to open up this part of the river to heavy shipping has included enlarging the Harelbeke lock and raising bridges over the river to accommodate bigger ships.

Meanwhile, a new weir has been built near the lock to maintain water levels. This generates its own energy and features a passage to allow fish to move up and downstream unhindered. A footbridge over the weir gives a vantage point for walkers.