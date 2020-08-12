Heathland formerly used for military training opened to public

The Tielenheide nature reserve in Antwerp province has been opened to the public after years of work to restore its woodland ecosystems. Two new walking routes now cross the 60-hectare reserve, to the south of Turnhout.

Tielenheide used to be a military training ground, attached to the Major Blairon Barracks in Turnhout. Daily exercises in the woods or a few nights roughing it on the heath were part of basic training for approximately 700,000 soldiers who passed through the barracks between 1946 and its closure in 1994, at the end of compulsory military service.

From 2004 to 2008, the military worked together with the Flemish Agency for Nature and Woods to restore the heath, woods and fens in the area, with financial support from the European Union. In 2014 the management of the land was transferred to the agency.