Hidden treasures of Belgium’s Royal Library finally see the light

KBR in Brussels is home to one of the greatest collections of art in the world, and it’s now open to the public

The Royal Library of Belgium, now known simply as KBR, is home to one of the world’s great art collections, a treasure hidden away in the heart of the institution and seen only by specialists and scholars. Until now.

A new museum inside the library opened at the weekend, placing 300 medieval manuscripts belonging to the Dukes of Burgundy on display in their historical, cultural and artistic context. This 15th-century collection, begun under Philip the Bold and expanded by his heirs, rivalled the greatest libraries of the time. Even now, it’s one of the most significant collections of illuminated manuscripts still in existence.

“We have long dreamed of making our historical core collection, the library of the Dukes of Burgundy, accessible to a wide audience,” says KBR director Sara Lemmens. “It’s a magnificent collection of manuscripts that the dukes themselves commissioned 600 years ago, made from the most expensive parchment, by the most renowned writers, and with illustrations by the best artists – the Flemish Primitives and their contemporaries.”