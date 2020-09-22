Hidden treasures of Belgium’s Royal Library finally see the light
KBR in Brussels is home to one of the greatest collections of art in the world, and it’s now open to the public
‘A joyous period’
A new museum inside the library opened at the weekend, placing 300 medieval manuscripts belonging to the Dukes of Burgundy on display in their historical, cultural and artistic context. This 15th-century collection, begun under Philip the Bold and expanded by his heirs, rivalled the greatest libraries of the time. Even now, it’s one of the most significant collections of illuminated manuscripts still in existence.
“We have long dreamed of making our historical core collection, the library of the Dukes of Burgundy, accessible to a wide audience,” says KBR director Sara Lemmens. “It’s a magnificent collection of manuscripts that the dukes themselves commissioned 600 years ago, made from the most expensive parchment, by the most renowned writers, and with illustrations by the best artists – the Flemish Primitives and their contemporaries.”
The first visitors can take advantage of the tranquillity of the museum and study the masterpieces in peace
The KBR Museum represents the latest stage of a five-year plan to remake Belgium’s national library into a modern centre for both intellectual study and cultural discovery, geared towards the broadest possible audience and international visitors. The former Koninklijke Bibliotheek/Bibliothèque Royale is now called KBR, reflecting its new public image.
Last year, the 18th-century palace of Charles of Lorraine, which has been part of the library since its founding, was converted into gallery space for temporary exhibitions. The inaugural exhibition was The World of Bruegel in Black and White, showcasing the artist’s printed works.
The new KBR museum, with its permanent collection of manuscripts, was supposed to open in May of this year, but the Covid-19 lockdown interfered with those plans. Having now opened in the absence of international visitors, the audience is currently limited to residents of Belgium.
“We choose to see this as an opportunity,” notes Lemmens. “The first visitors can take advantage of the tranquillity of the museum and study the masterpieces in peace.”
Tickets must be reserved in advance, and visitors receive an electronic wristband keyed to their language of choice (Dutch, French, English, German or Spanish). At key points, the wristband activates a digital tablet where the visitor can choose one of three options depending on the level of explanation they want.
The Discovery Tour is for those who just want the key points without going into lots of detail. The In-Depth Tour is for those who want to take their time and absorb as much information as possible. And the Children’s Tour is geared towards younger visitors.
The World of the Burgundians
Keen observers passing through the gardens of the Kunstberg may have noticed the Gothic stone windows embedded in the library’s east wall—vestiges of a Burgundian palace that were incorporated into the 20th-century building. The historic Nassau Chapel now forms the starting point for the museum-goer’s journey into the world of the Burgundians.
On one side of the chapel, a colourful video projection illuminates an entire wall, telling the story of the Dukes of Burgundy. The rest of the room is dedicated to religious life in the Middle Ages, using manuscripts from the collections as well as works loaned by other institutions to explain the spiritual beliefs and practices of the time.
The next section of the museum shows the materials and methods used to create a book by hand, with quill pen, parchment and precious pigments. Further on, exhibits delve deeper into the history, politics, economics and culture of the Burgundian Netherlands.
Philip I of Castile, otherwise known as Philip the Handsome, was Duke of Burgundy from 1482 to 1506
The entire upper floor of the museum is devoted to the Library of the Dukes of Burgundy. Due to conservation concerns, each manuscript is only displayed for four months at a time before being placed back in storage. This means that the content of the exhibition will keep changing, three times a year.
In addition to several dozen manuscripts on display, there are four multimedia “cocoons” that offer in-depth analysis or exploration of a particular book, illustration or theme. Animation, sound, light projections and video screens help to bring the two-dimensional pages to life.
Philip the Bold, a Valois prince and first Duke of Burgundy, inherited much of the Southern Netherlands (including most of modern Belgium) after he married Margaret of Mâle, daughter of the Count of Flanders. Their grandson, Philip the Good, spent as much time in Flanders as at his home in the Duchy of Burgundy and was a major patron of the burgeoning art trade here.
Contrary to popular opinion, it was not a dark time. It was a joyous period, situated between the modern age and the middle ages
The dukes, and sometimes their wives, were also bibliophiles and scholars in varying degrees. They commissioned copies of existing literary works, ordered new translations of ancient texts and splurged on extravagantly decorated prayer books as opulent show pieces.
By the time Charles the Bold died in 1477, the Dukes’ library included over 900 manuscripts. That one-third of the collection is still intact after 600 years – and housed a stone’s throw from where they were originally stored – is nothing short of remarkable.
Many were lost in the fire that destroyed the old Coudenberg palace in 1731. Invading French armies and two World Wars also took their toll, as precious manuscripts were moved to France and Germany.
Many that remain are among the most lavishly decorated and visually stunning examples of medieval book art. Artists like Jan van Eyck and Rogier van der Weyden are now household names in Flanders, but few today know that these painters, like many medieval artisans, worked in multiple mediums – including manuscript illumination.
The miniature paintings seen in the pages of books can rival the quality and luminosity of large panel paintings. They are all the more impressive for being executed on such a small scale, with no loss of detail or finesse.
One of the most famous items in the collection is a manuscript containing a dedication frontispiece attributed to van der Weyden. It depicts the scribe and bookseller Jean Wauquelin on his knees, offering his translation of the Chronicles of Hainaut to the duke who commissioned it.
‘Rise of humanism’
In one of the cocoons, visitors learn that both the commission, which served to legitimise Philip the Good’s annexation of Henegouw, and the miniature itself, which portrays the duke as a wise and legitimate ruler, are powerful pieces of political propaganda.
In this way, the manuscripts are shown to be not just fancy books, but dynamic objects that were intimately tied to the intellectual, political and cultural life of the Burgundian Netherlands.
“It’s especially important to realise that this era, the 15th century, was essential,” says Bernard Bousmanne, curator of the museum. “Why? Because, contrary to popular opinion, it was not a dark time. It was a joyous period, situated between the modern age and the middle ages. It was the rise of humanism, the invention of printing, the discovery of the New World. This exceptional collection reflects all these aspects of the age.”
The KBR museum was made possible by a grant from VisitFlanders. Additional financing from the Federal Buildings Agency provided for the modernisation of library infrastructure and improved accessibility for people with disabilities
Photos courtesy KBR