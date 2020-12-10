Higher education measures in force until end February

Long-term approach

In consultation with university authorities and virologists, it has now been decided that these measures will remain until at least the end of February in all universities and colleges in Flanders and Dutch-speaking Brussels.

“We are choosing for stability, but also with a clear perspective,” says Weyts. “Instead of relaxing measures here and there over the short term – which might have to just change again – we are going to carry on with these stricter measures. Then when the time is right we can relax some measures all at once.”

Students are preparing now for exams, after which they will return to a code red situation in January. “Many students and lecturers would like to see measures relaxed sooner, but we don’t want a yo-yo effect,” says Weyts. “It’s better to put up with these stringent rules a bit longer so that we can relax them safely later. Right now, the situation is too precarious.”

Adult education centres are operating a bit differently; classes are taught in person, with a maximum of 10 present in a classroom at one time.

Photo ©Jonas D’Hollander/BELGA