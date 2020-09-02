Historical brickyard tunnels uncovered in Antwerp province

Walkers and cyclists have more options now that old tunnels cut to get clay from quarries to factories are back open

Fifteen historical tunnels have been uncovered in the Rupel region of Antwerp province. The tunnels were used by brickyards in the 19th century to transport clay from the quarry directly to the factory.

The pedestrian tunnels were cut through the earth for easy transport of raw materials from clay pits. A decline in the industry and more modern transport methods saw the old tunnels covered up.

The province has now uncovered 15 of them so this architectural heritage can be used by walkers and cyclists. There are some 50 of these tunnels, though, dotting the region.

“Unfortunately, we can’t uncover them all because some of them are in a very poor state,” said provincial councillor Jan De Haes (N-VA). “But we are definitely going to open up more than this so that we can connect more paths.”

The Rupel region has launched a new walking brochure to introduce the tunnels to the public and is planning a series of guided walks for Open Monument Day. The region is in the southwest of Antwerp province and is named for the Rupel river that runs through it. Towns in the region include Boom, Rumst and Willebroek.

Photo courtesy Antwerp Province