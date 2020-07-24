Hoppin aims to make public transport smarter

New mobility brand linking different modes is particularly aimed at encouraging commuters out of their cars

Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters has launched the new mobility brand Hoppin, which aims to better connect the region’s various mobility options. From the end of the year, the government will set up “mobihubs” where passengers can easily hop from one means of transport to another. A website, app and info centre will be available next year.

Hoppin brings together all the available mobility solutions under one banner. This should make it easier to connect a public transport ride with other options like car- or bike-sharing schemes and shared e-scooters. It is particularly aimed at the needs of commuters.

“To show citizens the right way in this complex mix, we want to create a one-stop solution,” explained Peeters. “No separate pieces of a puzzle that don’t fit together, but puzzle pieces which form a single initiative that is rolled out across the whole of Flanders.”