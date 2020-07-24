Hoppin aims to make public transport smarter
New mobility brand linking different modes is particularly aimed at encouraging commuters out of their cars
Better connected
Hoppin brings together all the available mobility solutions under one banner. This should make it easier to connect a public transport ride with other options like car- or bike-sharing schemes and shared e-scooters. It is particularly aimed at the needs of commuters.
“To show citizens the right way in this complex mix, we want to create a one-stop solution,” explained Peeters. “No separate pieces of a puzzle that don’t fit together, but puzzle pieces which form a single initiative that is rolled out across the whole of Flanders.”
From A to B
Flanders. These are locations where the different means of transport come together. They will be set up along regional roads and in cities and towns. In cities and towns, local authorities will be responsible for the installation.
The mayor of Genk, Wim Dries, has already announced that a mobihub will be set up at C-Mine – a former coalmine transformed into an event centre and hub for the creative industries. The installation of mobihubs will start this year.
Commuters will be able to look for ways to change their habits from using a private car to using more sustainable alternatives
Next year, the government will also launch a Hoppin website and app to help passenger find the best route from A to B, taking into account public transport, taxi services, bike-, car- and scooter-sharing schemes, parking options and charging infrastructure. They will provide information on timetables, smooth connections and fares. There will also be a mobility info centre where travellers can ask questions about specific journeys.
“With the recognisable mobihubs in the streets, the website and app, commuters will be able to look for ways to change their habits from using a private car to using more sustainable alternatives,” said Peeters. “That is a positive thing for our traffic situation, the environment and the Flemish economy.”
Photo: Lydia Peeters and Wim Dries at the Hoppin launch at Genk railway station
© Belga/Joris Vliegen