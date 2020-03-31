Hotels offer free rooms to hospital workers, homeless

Hotels and holiday domains across Flanders are pitching in to help house people in need

Hotel owners in the centre of Mechelen are offering free rooms to hospital workers to allow them to get some sleep close by work. The same owners are offering rooms to people who find that working at home isn’t as efficient as they need it to be.

In keeping with measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium, hotels are allowed to be open. But, considering travel restrictions and the closure of any and all tourist attractions, there are few customers at the moment.

The owners of 3 Paardekens Hotel also operate other hotels in Mechelen. “They are closed, so we are offering them to medical personnel,” 3 Paardekens manger Ivo Van Itterbeeck told VRT. “Those who are exhausted or have a long drive home ahead of them can stay overnight here for free. This way, we are playing our part in the effort.”

While they don’t yet have any takers, they know that the situation can change very quickly for local hospital staff. So they are already prepared with special precautions.

“The virus can survive for a maximum of 72 hours outside the body,” said Van Itterbeeck. “So we are offering them rooms where no one has been for at least three days. They are also, of course, completely disinfected. Our breakfast room is closed, but we will put a breakfast at their door.”