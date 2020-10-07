How flies solve murders and other fascinating tales from Flanders’ newest museum

A 19th-century wax mask of a woman with leprosy. Series of masks were made over time to illustrate the evolution of diseases

Over in Doubt, for instance, you will learn that memorable story about George Cuvier’s “parasite”. An installation in Imagination shows us how scientists create robot models based on the behaviour of insect swarms, while another in Chaos teaches us how flies can determine a human’s time of death.

Other installations are more artistic, such as the perfect model of a horse’s anatomy created from papier mâché and a longhorn beetle dismantled according to the Beauchene technique, where parts are put back in place a centimetre apart so that how it all fits together can be seen clearly. And then there’s the first ever recording of a human voice. Recorded 150 years ago, it is, says Doom, “somewhere between fascinating and creepy”.

The Gum Museum will also feature temporary exhibitions, and it starts with Van Eyck in Depth: Friction and Harmony Through the Eyes of Architects and Artists. It explores perspective in painting, for which Flemish primitive Jan Van Eyck was criticised by his Italian counterparts 550 years ago, but is considered a genius for today.

All texts in the Gum Museum are in English and Dutch, with French and German texts available upon request. In October, the museum can be visited free of charge on weekdays; weekend visits are ticketed as they include special events. All visits, however, should be reserved ahead of time

Photos courtesy Gum