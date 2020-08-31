Independent council to review culture of abuse in gymnastics

Former gymnasts in Belgium have joined a worldwide effort to expose abuse that they say is the norm within their sport

An independent commission has been set up to hear testimonies about abuse within gymnastics clubs in Flanders, following a series of bullying accusations during the summer. The commission will both advise the sector and hand out sanctions where necessary.

“Every complaint is one too many and must be seriously investigated,” said Flemish sports minister Ben Weyts, whose department will finance the commission. “A sports club should be a safe haven where every athlete can turn to their trainer or coach.”

The region’s gymnastics federation, Gymfed, already has an ethics committee, but the creation of a separate commission is intended to ensure impartiality and objective treatment of complainants. It will be composed of Bart Meganck, a judge in Ghent’s court of appeal, sports psychologist Caroline Jannes and magistrate Herman Huygens. None of the members has any link to Gymfed.

Earlier this summer, a number of gymnasts testified of physical and psychological abuse by coaches. The reports came after Dutch coach Gerrit Beltman, head coach at Gymfed in the early 2000s, admitted in an interview with Noord Hollands Dagblad that he had engaged in such tactics with athletes during training sessions, and that he was not the only coach to do so.