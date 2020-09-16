Innovative small companies weather the coronavirus storm

“Compared to our competitors, we’ve developed a very user-friendly system for achieving this, not only for homeowners, but also for the integrators who install and program our products for them,” explains Klaas Arnout, the company’s chief executive and co-founder.

The arrival of Covid-19 and restrictions on people’s movements clearly posed a problem for a business that involves going into people’s homes. So in April it launched Basalte Live, a cloud-based system that allowed its partners and integrators around the world to work from home and still help customers program their household systems.

“Where they previously had to be on site, now they could do all this safely from anywhere,” Arnout says. “And in July, a version followed for end-users, who can now control their homes from anywhere, via the app. That timing was good, since travel was becoming possible again.”