Investment agency wraps up ‘Flanders Room’ in Davos

Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon was at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, meeting business leaders and politicians in the “Flanders Room” to encourage investment in the region.

Addressing investors at the event, De Tijd reports, Jambon said he was not blind to the fact that Flanders, as a small, open economy, was vulnerable to shocks in the global economy. He made reference to Brexit, US trade policy, tensions in the Middle East and slow growth in Germany.

“That’s why we invest in innovation,” he said, “and that is why the Flanders Future Techfund must bring innovation to the industry.” He confirmed that the Flemish government was committing €75 million as a starting budget for the fund, which was first announced last year and aims to build closer ties between research and industry.

Representatives of Flanders Investment & Trade (Fit) are also attending the Forum in Switzerland, which gathers the world’s economic, business, political and academic leaders. The delegation is based in the Flanders Room, a space decorated in yellow and black and flying the Flemish flag. Today is the final day of the Forum.