ITM launches new master’s in tropical medicine

Mix and match

The course involves increased flexibility and makes it easier for students to balance study time with other professional activities or extracurricular life. Like the ITM’s other two master’s programmes, the structure of the new course encourages students to mix and match their education with other international learning and professional experiences. All programmes can be completed on a full- or part-time basis, with face-to-face and online options.

“ITM offers students a hands-on and tailor-made experience from all three disciplines – public health, clinical and biomedical sciences,” says course co-director Jean-Claude Dujardin, head of the department of Biomedical Sciences.

“The combination of the several strands of science in one programme is a unique and strong asset by which students deepen their knowledge and broaden their perspective. We want students to use their acquired knowledge as a direct launching pad into careers in clinical or biomedical sciences in research institutes, NGOs, clinical organisations and industry.”

Applications are open throughout January and February for enrolment in the 2020-21 academic year.

The ITM is one of the world’s leading institutes for training and research in tropical medicine and the organisation of health care in developing countries, and delivers outpatient, clinical and preventive services in tropical pathologies and sexually transmitted diseases. Established in 1906 in Brussels, it moved to Antwerp in 1931 and today employs almost 450 people.

Photo © Institute of Tropical Medicine