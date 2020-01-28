It’s official: Former King Albert is Delphine Boël’s father

The results of a DNA test submitted by Belgium’s former king have been released , confirming an open secret that has lasted 20 years

A DNA test has proven that Belgium’s former king, Albert II, is the biological father of artist Delphine Boël (pictured). The release of the results of the test end a seven-year legal battle and a 20-year effort by Boël to get Albert to recognise her as his daughter.

Boël is “relieved and emotional,” said her lawyer Marc Uyttendaele, “but it is still very painful because she was never able to have a real father”.

Boël’s mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, stated in a TV documentary in 2013 that Albert was Boël’s biological daughter and that he acknowledged her as such privately during their 16-year affair in the 1960s and ’70s. Albert was married to queen Paola at the time, and the baroness was married to Jacques Boël, who became Boël’s legal father.

The documentary was released in the same year that Albert abdicated the throne to Filip, when he also lost his immunity. As Albert had not responded to Boël’s request to recognise her as his daughter for some 13 years, she took the matter to court.