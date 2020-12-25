Jambon Christmas speech: ‘One day we will celebrate again’

I’d love to tell you a happy story on the eve of Christmas, but the circumstances aren’t right

Jambon admitted he was “tired of the situation too” and wanted to return to normal life, following a Christmas like no other. He stressed the need to stick to the rules and enjoy the things that are still possible, such as going for a walk or reading a good book. He also warned those who knowingly flout the rules: “We will be harder on them.”

But he also gave a glimmer of hope: “We can, no, we are going to win this war. On a human level, but also on an economic level. Now let’s press on. And one day we will be able to celebrate again.”

A ruling from 2009 obliges the VRT to broadcast messages from the Flemish government that are in the public interest, directly after the main news.

Photo: VRT