Jane Goodall coming to Belgium for honorary doctorate, public debate

The Institute has 28 Chapters worldwide, including the Jane Goodall Institute Belgium, which works to support the organisation’s goal to live in harmony with nature through tree planting and youth activities in Belgium and the protection of chimpanzees in Africa.

The doctorate will be present to Goodall on 12 March. Following the ceremony, she will visit the Ecotron, which is located in the Hoge Kempen, Belgium’s only national park. “The Ecotron consists of 13 high-tech ecosystem chambers in which we imitate future climate,” explains Schepper. “They offer us insight into the true impact climate change will have on our natural environment.”

That evening Goodall will be a guest at the 30th anniversary celebration of Regionaal Landschap Kempen en Maasland, which managed the natural areas of the Hoge Kempen, Kempen-Broek and Maas Valley. “Jane Goodall is a world authority on much broader matters than her own specific field of expertise,” says the organisation’s director Ignace Schops. “She successfully convinces people that by protecting nature, we are also protecting ourselves. That is the message that Regionaal Landschap Kempen en Maasland have been promoting for the past 30 years. Investing in the green region of Limburg offers opportunities for a resilient and healthy society.”

Goodall will present a talk in the Limburghal in Genk during the ceremony. It is open to the public but completely sold out. It might still be possible, however, to book a spot for a public debate featuring Goodall the following evening at VUB.

The biologist is in fact spending three days in Belgium. On her final day, she will attend the Jane Goodall Institute Belgium’s Gala & Charity Auction in Genval.

Photo: Vincent Calmel/Jane Goodall Institute Belgium