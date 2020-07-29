Janssen begins clinical trials of candidate Covid vaccine

The pharma company is studying the safety of the potential vaccine in human subjects, with effectiveness testing expected to follow later in the year

Janssen Pharmaceutica has begun the first phase of testing its candidate coronavirus vaccine on human volunteers in Belgium. The trials were originally planned for September, but the company’s research has progressed faster than expected.

The first healthy volunteers in Belgium received the vaccine last week. In total 1,000 adults will receive the test vaccine, here and in the US. Janssen, based in Beerse, Antwerp province, is part of the US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.

In the first phase, the company is investigating whether the vaccine is safe, what the possible side effects are and whether the immune system reacts. In a later phase, researchers will examine if it is actually effective.

“We hope to begin that phase in September,” Johan Van Hoof, head of the vaccine programme at Janssen, told Radio 1. “Then lots more people will be recruited and we will really see if the vaccine protects against the virus.”