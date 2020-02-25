Jewish community again appalled at Aalst Carnival parodies

‘Last bastion of free speech’

Organisers of the parade emphasised that the imagery was part of the event’s trademark satire and mocking of every conceivable person or group. It’s broad comedy and no-holds-barred approach, say carnival organisers, is based on the historical underpinning of carnival celebrations, where the world turns upside down, and the common people have a day to say and do what they want. Carnival organisers and politicians emphasise that there is no intended racism or anti-Semitism in the depictions – only being able to laugh at yourself and others. “We are the last bastion of free speech,” city councillor Michel Van Brempt (independent) told De Standaard last week. “If Aalst falls, it’s finished.” This year was no different, with the controversy itself becoming a theme for many groups taking part in the parade. Aalst Carnival was “shameful and a waste of an opportunity,” according to Joël Rubinfeld of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, who attended the parade. “I saw curved noses and the Wailing Wall presented as if it were built with gold bars, accompanied by a parody of The Beatles’s ‘Hey Jude’. It is immoral and anti-Semitic. It is a scandal that this country allows this to take place in the name of free speech.”

Belgian authorities did nothing to prevent the outright anti-Semitic costumes, which clearly violate the EU’s founding values - Daniel Schwammenthal of the Transatlantic Institute