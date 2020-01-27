Jobs programme to offer certifications for acquired skills and experience

VDAB has launched a programme to assess and certify skills of jobs seekers who do not have a diploma

The government of Flanders and jobs training agency VDAB have launched a new programme to recognise people’s skills and experience in a handful of specific professions. A certificate will stand in the place of a diploma for professionals who did not acquire the skills at college or university.

The new programme will provide those who possess the skills, knowledge and experience to perform a certain job with the paperwork to back it up. The intention is to help people get jobs that require diplomas or proof of other kinds of formal training.

“There are other ways to learn than at school,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts, who launched the programme together with labour minister Hilde Crevits. “Everyone continues to learn, including long after you might have obtained a diploma. We want to recognise all talent so that these skills are made evident to employers.”