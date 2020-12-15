Jobs stimulus plan to support economic recovery of post-corona Flanders

Training is the top priority in the package of economic recovery efforts put together by the government of Flanders

A plan to help employment in Flanders recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been agreed by the government, employers’ groups and unions. It will be backed with an additional €190 million in government spending.

Called All Hands on Deck, the plan will have three broad priorities: training and career development, digitisation and sustainable employment. “The various actions are intended to stabilise our employment market, and at the same time make it stronger,” said Flemish labour minister Hilde Crevits.

The government’s ambition is to reach the 80% employment target it set before the pandemic began. At that point, the figure stood at 76%, but it has subsequently fallen due to the crisis.

“It’s now more important than ever that we get as many people as possible to work,” said Jan Jambon, the minister-president of Flanders.