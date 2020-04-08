Jungle juice: Turbulent harnesses the power of rivers and streams everywhere

We offer an alternative to small-scale dams that is much easier and cheaper to install

The school now has a Turbulent turbine (pictured above) that is better able to withstand local weather conditions, especially rough during the wet season. Soon after installation, it was indeed hit by a flood – and passed the test with flying colours.

But the history of Turbulent started earlier, in 2012, when Slachmuylders participated in a Flemish cleantech competition – the Cleantech Challenge – with his idea for small-scale vortex water turbines that extract energy from rivers or canals. The idea was the topic of his thesis at KU Leuven at the time.

At the Cleantech Challenge, he met legal and financial expert Jasper Verreydt, now CEO of Turbulent. Together with ICT specialist Luc Berben, they founded the company in 2015.

With their technology, they provide an alternative for the dams that not only require great investments and infrastructure works, but often also wreak havoc on local ecosystems and communities. “We are not going to replace the massive installations that can generate huge amounts of energy,” admits Slachmuylders, “but we offer an alternative to small-scale dams and run-of-the-river hydroelectricity that is much easier and cheaper to install and that doesn’t have a negative impact on the local environment.”