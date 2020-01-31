Jury acquits all three doctors in euthanasia case

“He didn’t really agree with Tine’s request to receive euthanasia,” said the public prosecutor. He “jotted off a note” for Tine as she was going to approach a second doctor for approval, “and his signature was misused by the other two. Until the trial, I was of the opinion that he had made mistakes. But it has become clear to me that he was not involved in the proceedings and that he cannot be blamed for anything.”

It also appears that the family doctor was not informed that the euthanasia was actually scheduled; he did not know until afterwards that it had taken place.

The case has called into question whether mental health problems should qualify for the right to euthanasia. While that law is not likely to change, justice experts at the trial pointed to breaches in procedure that must not happen in the future if the medical community wants to prevent the euthanasia law from being called into question.