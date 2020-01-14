Jury chosen for first euthanasia criminal trial in Belgium

‘Sufficient evidence’

The euthanasia was carried out four months after Tine’s first consultation. Six months later, her family filed a complaint against the three doctors, who they say did not follow the regulations pertaining to euthanasia and, therefore, performed it illegally. A court in Dendermonde found that there was not enough evidence to support a trial, but the family appealed. The appeals court in Ghent found that “there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that proper procedures were not followed” and scheduled the doctors for trial. They are officially accused of poisoning, which could theoretically lead to a life sentence. It is the first time a criminal court has filed such charges against doctors who carried out euthanasia since Belgium passed the law allowing it in 2002.

To receive euthanasia on the basis of psychological suffering, you have to show that you have an incurable mental illness. That was not the case with Tine - Sophie Nys