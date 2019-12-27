Kangaroo killed in suspected wolf attack

A second kangaroo was injured late on Christmas Eve in the garden of their owners’ home in Antwerp province

A wolf is suspected to have killed one domestic kangaroo and injured another during a nocturnal attack over Christmas.

The missing kangaroo was probably dead and “eaten as Christmas dinner”, according to Jan Loos, director of the non-profit Landschap nature organisation. The injured kangaroo was bitten on the ear but in good health, he said.

The animals were in the garden of their owners’ home in Balen, Antwerp province, when the attack happened. Loos was called in to investigate on 25 December and believes a wolf was the culprit. “The animal crawled under the fence and took one kangaroo. These are relatively small animals, so that is no problem for a wolf," he told local media.

“I discovered wolf prints, so it’s almost certain that it was a wolf, but we’re not 100% sure which wolf it is,” he said. However, he suspects it was the male wolf known as August, who has been roaming Limburg since mid-2018, crisscrossing the German border.