Kids reconnect with nature in a wood full of nests
A pilot project in Affligem tailors outdoor learning to coronavirus measures
From bubble to nest
Attractions include a barefoot path where kids can feel different natural textures under their feet, a campfire for open-air cooking and archery with home-made bows and arrows. There are also “nests” for building and painting with natural materials, and simply for exploring.
Called a nestelbos, or nesting wood, the project received a visit this week from Flemish minister for youth affairs Benjamin Dalle. His department has invested €57,500 in the initiative as a pilot project, with the expectation that similar initiatives will eventually spring up across the region.
This remains a difficult period for children and young people
“This remains a difficult period for children and young people,” he commented. “In such a context it’s good that they can go to school, but free time is also very important. And it is fantastic to spend it here, in the open air, in Flanders’ first nestelbos.”
The project is the brainchild of three non-profit organisations. Bellenbos, which has developed the location and the concept; GoodPlanet, which specialises in education and sustainable development; and Minor Ndako, which supports unaccompanied child migrants in Brussels and Flemish Brabant.
This last group is considered particularly vulnerable to the stresses of the coronavirus restrictions. Helping them to access the woods along with other kids should take the edge off feelings of isolation and anxiety.
Otherwise the project is aimed at children in local pre-schools and primary schools. Visits will begin in September.
Photo courtesy Bellenbos