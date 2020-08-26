Kids reconnect with nature in a wood full of nests

“This remains a difficult period for children and young people,” he commented. “In such a context it’s good that they can go to school, but free time is also very important. And it is fantastic to spend it here, in the open air, in Flanders’ first nestelbos.”

The project is the brainchild of three non-profit organisations. Bellenbos, which has developed the location and the concept; GoodPlanet, which specialises in education and sustainable development; and Minor Ndako, which supports unaccompanied child migrants in Brussels and Flemish Brabant.

This last group is considered particularly vulnerable to the stresses of the coronavirus restrictions. Helping them to access the woods along with other kids should take the edge off feelings of isolation and anxiety.

Otherwise the project is aimed at children in local pre-schools and primary schools. Visits will begin in September.

Photo courtesy Bellenbos