King appoints new federal government negotiator

Near-miss

Things finally seemed to be going in the right direction last month, when the Flemish and French-speaking Christian-Democrats and Flemish socialists S.PA got behind deals hammered out by De Wever and Magnette. But another party was needed to form a parliamentary majority, and the two options, liberals and greens, opted out las week, saying they didn’t like “being played against each other”.

Yesterday King Filip appointed Lachaert as preformateur to lead negotiations with all parties. This could be seen as a final effort to avoid scheduling new elections.

With a mandate to “take the necessary initiatives with the purpose of forming a government with a broad majority in parliament,” the king has tasked the leader of the Flemish liberal party to commence talks in order to come up with a formation plan. Lachaert’s first report to the king is due by 28 August.

According to VRT, Lachaert will not have to start from scratch. “Much of the substantive work has already been done in the last few months,” the broadcaster reported.

In a statement, Open VLD said that Lachaert would “execute the mission given to him by the king in all discretion. He will not start his task looking in just one direction. The intention is to invite all parties, and start with an open mind.”

