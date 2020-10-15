King Filip and Princess Delphine meet for the first time

Turning point

“This is fantastic news,” said Alain de Jonge, one of her lawyers, about the meeting. “The fact that they have met represents a turning point in the relationship with the royal family.” There has been no public reaction from Albert and his wife, Paola, to the news of the meeting, and it is not clear whether their other children, Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent, will also meet their half-sister.

Immediately after the results of the court process on 2 October, Delphine, 52, said she had not had contact with any of the royal family. “I don’t expect anything more,” she said. Referring to her father, who was obliged to take a DNA test to prove paternity, she said: “I do wish him the best, I wish him good health and happiness.”

Photo: Belgian Monarchy