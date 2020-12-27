King Filip: ‘The day will come when we will be able to see each other again'

2021 will be "a year in which we can move forward again" and "believe again in the future", Belgium's King Philippe has said. In his traditional televised end-of-year message, the king said the coming months would bring "real perspective of exiting the coronavirus crisis ... but without a doubt we will come out different."

He acknowledged the sacrifices people had made this Christmas, restricting their social contacts and travel plans. "This year, everything is different," he said. "We celebrate Christmas in our bubble or alone. We have to keep our distance, to protect each other. Fortunately we know that love and friendship are stronger than separation."

The king said the past year had demonstrated everyone's resilience. "The pandemic that has shaken us makes us share the same worries," he said. "It makes us look at things differently and appreciate them differently. "We have all realised our fragility. The crisis has shown us that we are all dependent on each other and it has taught us to accept it. This dependence, combined with respect and trust, is a force on which we can build."