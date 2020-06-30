King Filip issues apology to Congo for colonial past

The DRC’s first president, Joseph Kasa-Vubu, waves to the crowds during independence celebrations in 1960

King Filip is the first Belgian monarch to formally express regret for the country’s colonial atrocities. The king added that he was committed to combating “all forms of racism”.

In recent weeks, several statues of Leopold II in Belgium have been defaced, knocked over or removed by authorities in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protest, prompting a new round of debates about the presence of monuments to the colonialist king.

Prime minister Sophie Wilmès is also expected to deliver a speech later on the Belgian government’s behalf, apologising for 75 years of colonial mistreatment.

King Filip’s letter to president Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo:

“On the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Democratic Republic of Congo, I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to you and the Congolese people.

This anniversary is an excellent opportunity to reconfirm our bonds of friendship. We look forward to the intense co-operation between our two countries in various areas, particularly in the field of medicine. Today the pandemic demands our full attention, ahead of all other challenges. The privileged partnership between Belgium and Congo is a strong asset in addressing this. On the occasion of your national holiday, I would like to confirm our commitment to this partnership.

In order to strengthen our ties and deepen the friendship between our countries, we must be able to speak openly and serenely about our long shared history.