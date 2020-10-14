KU Leuven and VUB switch to code orange

Difficult to avoid

“In the current situation of rapidly increasing infections and hospital admissions, particularly in Brussels, we must further reduce the number of students and staff present on our campuses,” a VUB spokesperson said. “We hope that code red can still be avoided but understand that it might be difficult to avoid this in Brussels.”

KU Leuven is also taking a number of extra measures to ensure safety on campus, including opening its own test centre on Monday. Students who meet certain criteria will be able to take a test free of charge by appointment. The aim is to test up to 300 people each day.

“Thanks to this extra testing capacity, we will be able to intervene more quickly and prevent further infection,” said KU Leuven rector Luc Sels. “Additionally, we continue to closely monitor that everyone strictly complies with safety regulations. I would like to stress once again that the vast majority of students is closely adhering to the measures, and I’m very grateful for that. Unfortunately, a small minority is not doing so. If we find serious cases of misconduct on campus, we will take firm action, in the interest of everyone's health and safety.”

Photo: KU Leuven/Rob Stevens