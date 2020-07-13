KU Leuven finds candidate vaccine against Covid-19

In the hamsters that received the vaccine, we found up to half a million times fewer virus particles

Healthy hamsters were first vaccinated and exposed to the virus a couple of weeks later. Control groups each received one of two alternatives: the yellow fever vaccine, or a placebo.

“In the hamsters that received the vaccine candidate, we found up to half a million times fewer virus particles than in the control groups,” says professor Neyts. “These animals also didn’t develop any lung infections. The lungs of their counterparts in the control groups, by contrast, showed clear signs of infection and disease.”

A single dose of the vaccine candidate proved sufficient to prevent infection. Moreover, many animals were already protected within 10 days after vaccination.

The vaccine candidate is based on the existing vaccine against yellow fever and may thus protect lab animals against both Covid-19 and yellow fever. The researchers inserted parts of the genetic code of the Sars-CoV-2 virus into the yellow fever vaccine. In the past, the KU Leuven team used the same approach to develop vaccine candidates against Ebola, Zika and rabies.