Last chance to visit Gaasbeek Castle before renovation

The spectacular castle just outside Brussels will close at the end of August for at least three years

This month is your last chance to visit Gaasbeek Castle before it closes for three years of renovation work. This is the final phase of an 11-year project to prepare the Gaasbeek estate for the future.

Gaasbeek Castle dates back to the 13th century but owes its present form to an extensive make-over in the late 19th century. Following the tastes of its then owner, this gave it a weathered mediaeval look outside, but lush neo-renaissance and rococo styles inside.

Gifted to the Belgian state in 1921, the castle stands in 49 hectares of parkland, complete with lawns, woodlands, lakes and an extensive walled garden that now functions as a museum to horticulture. Gaasbeek’s position in the green belt around Brussels makes it one of the region’s most rewarding attractions.