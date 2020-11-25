Le Pristine is best new restaurant of the year, says Gault&Millau
Sergio Herman’s chic Italian eatery is a more than welcome newcomer to Antwerp’s foodie scene, while Hof van Cleve is still the best restaurant in Flanders, according to the newest edition of the prestigious guide
Bon Bon is best in Brussels
The prestigious guide has been visiting restaurants for the 2021 edition since last November, so was able to get in eight months’ worth of meals while restaurants in Belgium were open. That was enough time to produce the latest local edition of the guide.
The prize for Newcomer of the Year went to Le Pristine, run by no other than celebrity chef Sergio Herman. Massive and gorgeously appointed, the Italian restaurant in the city centre was immediately popular when it opened in July.
Le Pristine pulled down a 16 in the guide, but three Antwerp restaurants were awarded 18 points: The Jane – also co-founded by Herman – Het Gebaar and Zilte.
Chef Peter Goossens at work in Hof van Cleve
The top restaurant in Flanders, however is – to no one’s surprise – Hof van Cleve in Kruishoutem, East Flanders. It is also the only restaurant in Belgium and Luxembourg to have three Michelin stars.
Hof van Cleve was awarded a 19.5 from Gault&Millau, which almost never awards a perfect 20. A Brussels restaurant was also awarded a 19.5 – Bon Bon in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.
The guide also gave an extraordinarily high score of 18.5 to the renowned Comme chez Soi, in the Stalingrad neighbourhood of central Brussels. These scores are not a huge surprise, as these are oft-quoted as the capital’s finest restaurants.
Other top scores went to De Jonkman in Bruges, Nuance in Duffel, Bartholomeus in Knokke and Slagmolen in Oudsbergen – all with 18 points.
Other titles awarded this year include nicest terrace, which went to Brugmann in Forest, with its terrace looking out on the gardens of this former mansion, and dessert of the year, which went to Nuance for its summer dessert based on strawberries that included sesame seeds, chili and cherry blossoms.
All of this year’s winners are listed on the website, and there is a searchable database to find restaurant listings.
Photos, from top: Courtesy Le Pristine, courtesy Hof van Cleve/Facebook