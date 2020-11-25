Le Pristine is best new restaurant of the year, says Gault&Millau

The top restaurant in Flanders, however is – to no one’s surprise – Hof van Cleve in Kruishoutem, East Flanders. It is also the only restaurant in Belgium and Luxembourg to have three Michelin stars.

Hof van Cleve was awarded a 19.5 from Gault&Millau, which almost never awards a perfect 20. A Brussels restaurant was also awarded a 19.5 – Bon Bon in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.

The guide also gave an extraordinarily high score of 18.5 to the renowned Comme chez Soi, in the Stalingrad neighbourhood of central Brussels. These scores are not a huge surprise, as these are oft-quoted as the capital’s finest restaurants.

Other top scores went to De Jonkman in Bruges, Nuance in Duffel, Bartholomeus in Knokke and Slagmolen in Oudsbergen – all with 18 points.

Other titles awarded this year include nicest terrace, which went to Brugmann in Forest, with its terrace looking out on the gardens of this former mansion, and dessert of the year, which went to Nuance for its summer dessert based on strawberries that included sesame seeds, chili and cherry blossoms.

All of this year’s winners are listed on the website, and there is a searchable database to find restaurant listings.

Photos, from top: Courtesy Le Pristine, courtesy Hof van Cleve/Facebook