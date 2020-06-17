Leopold II statues defaced and removed across Belgium

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to rage around the world, the debate around monuments to colonial king Leopold II has broken wide open

Several statues of Leopold II in Belgium have been defaced, knocked over or removed by authorities in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month. The protests were the catalyst for a new round of debates about the presence of monuments to the colonialist king.

The former Belgian king made Congo his personal property for 23 years, from 1885 to 1908. He is notorious in colonial history for his enslavement of millions of Congolese and ensuing atrocities over the period.

It is estimated that anywhere from five to 15 million Congolese people died as a direct result of colonisation during the period. So serious were the consequences that the Belgian state took over the administration of the Congo from Leopold II in 1908.

Early this month, two petitions were launched demanding that Brussels-City and Halle remove their respective monuments to Leopold II. The Brussels petition currently has nearly 78,000 signatures.