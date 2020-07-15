Let there be light: Muze’um L in West Flanders is a delight for the senses

Anyone can create something on their own meridian. We just named ours and made it possible to see it

Though it really is best to visit at solar noon, which right now is just before 14.00. The day of my visit it was at 13.51 and 50 seconds. It will be a few seconds later every day until the end of July, when the days will start to get shorter. Then it will be a few seconds earlier every day. A schedule of precisely what time solar noon will flow through Muze’um L can be consulted on the website.

Of course every location on earth can be tied to a line of latitude and longitude, so this building could have been built anywhere along any one of them. But seeing the line of light enter the structure and head out the other side does give one a sense of wonder about what else is going on on that line halfway around the world.

3°7’45”E starts in the ice, then travels through water until it reaches the coast of Belgium – Blankenberge to be exact. It heads through West Flanders, goes through Muze’um L, then heads into France.