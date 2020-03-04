Leuven landmark shines after long renovation

“The Last Supper” and other paintings by Bouts and his contemporaries have always been the main attractions in the church, but previously visitors had to buy a ticket to see them. Now the paintings are accessible free of charge.

“We wanted to give the church back to the people of Leuven, and anyone else who wants to visit it,” said Peter Carpreau of Museum M, which has built the permanent exhibition Between Heaven and Earth around the paintings and the architecture of the church.

This includes an interactive guide to “The Last Supper”, which takes visitors into the history of the painting and the church, and the artistry of Bouts. The digital experience will be unveiled during the opening weekend, which will also include more traditional guided tours of the church, and a trail designed for families.

On Saturday evening there will be an open-air supper, served on the Grote Markt, in honour of Bouts. Later, a concert will be held in the church to inaugurate the organ, which has been both restored and expanded.