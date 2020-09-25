Leuven named European Capital of Innovation 2020

Leuven provides opportunities for innovating to its citizens and actively involves them in testing their ideas

Leuven was selected by a jury of independent experts from academia, business and the public sector. The runners up this year were Cluj-Napoca in Romania, Espoo in Finland, Helsingborg in Sweden, Valencia in Spain and Vienna in Austria. They will receive €100,000 each.

Leuven was singled out for a mission-oriented approach that encourages collaborative innovation. Stakeholders come together with the common purpose of innovating around complex challenges, such as climate change, the shift to a circular economy or the need for high-quality education and health care.

“Leuven is not only providing increased opportunities for innovating to its citizens, but also actively involving them in testing their ideas in the city,” the award announcement said.