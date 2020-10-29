Leuven named European City of Sport for 2021

“We are incredibly happy and proud that we have been given the title,” says sport city councillor Johan Geleyns (pictured above). “We have invested heavily in sport options for years, and now this effort has been rewarded.”

While the title does not come with a monetary prize, according to Aces it acts as an encouragement for more people in a particular city to try out a sport. Cities generally launch special activities in support of the title. Leuven will do the same next year, as coronavirus measures allow, says Geleyns. The year will culminate in the Road Race World Championship, with Leuven hosting the finish line.

“We have been made a European City of Sport because we strive to get everyone involved in the story,” emphasises Geleyns. “Young, old, healthy and sick, seventh generation Leuvenaars and newcomers to the city. The story of Leuven, European City of Sport, is about accessibility and inclusivity.”

It’s been a good couple of years for Leuven in terms of getting Europe’s attention: Last month, it was named European Capital of Innovation and last year it was ranked number one in Belgium on the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor and nominated for a sustainable cities award.

Photo top: Leuven’s annual Corrida of four, eight and 12 kilometres gets more than 5,000 people running right in the middle of the often sedentary Christmas holidays

(c)Lokale Politie Leuven

