Leuven names streets and squares after medical role models

Where the streets have her name

The earliest of the seven chosen is Saint Elisabeth of Thuringia. Although her charitable work took place in Germany in the 13th Century, she gave her name to the Sint-Elizabethgasthuis on Brusselstraat, Leuven’s oldest hospital.

Next comes Kerstine Liedekens, who in 1481 became the first midwife to be employed by the city of Leuven that is named in records.

Then there is Isala Van Diest (picture above), the first Belgian woman to be registered as a doctor and a campaigner for women’s rights at the end of the 19th century. While born in Leuven, she was forced to study medicine abroad because the city’s medical school only allowed women to become midwives or nurses.

The remaining four women were all active in the 20th century. Jules-Marie Heymans was a doctor and founder in 1939 of the first nursing school in Leuven. Juliette Van der Schueren was a student at the school and later director of the KU Leuven’s nursing school.