Leuven’s sewers could help slow spread of virus

Researchers are to study the city’s waste water in an attempt to spot Covid-19 infections before they become widespread

Scientists in Leuven have begun a pilot project to monitor the presence of coronavirus in the city’s waste water. Their early detection system would allow researchers to map the presence of the virus even before people test positive, and allow the city to react quickly to potential local outbreaks.

Unlike other parts of the country, Leuven has not seen a significant spike in coronavirus infections over the summer, and the pilot project could play an important role in preventing such a spike from occurring.

“Using waste water analysis, we want to detect if and to what extent infections are present, in particular areas or populations, even before this is shown in an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19,” said Professor Bert Aertgeerts of KU Leuven. “In some infected people, virus particles are present in the digestive system. These particles are excreted and so end up in sewer water.”

Measurements will be taken in areas with high building density, or around care homes and student halls where the risk of rapid spreading of the virus is higher. The sewer water must be traceable to a defined source if it is to provide useful data. Based on the concentration of the virus in the water, the team will gain a better overview of the epidemic’s progress and the necessary measures can be taken.