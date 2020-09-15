Lion awards celebrate success in hard year for exports

Even at the height of the crisis, exporters demonstrated initiative, an appetite for risk and an innovative mindset

Flanders is not alone, of course. Preliminary figures for May show German exports falling by almost 30% relative to 2019, while France experienced a decline of nearly 38%. The Dutch fall of 22.3%, a catastrophe in any other year, looks like good news in comparison.

The one silver lining to the Flemish figures is that they show an enduring spark at the heart of the economy. “Even at the height of the crisis, exporters remained operational,” Tillekaerts says. “They demonstrated initiative, an appetite for risk and an innovative mindset. These are qualities that will not harm them once global trade picks up again.”

Conditions are expected to improve in the figures for June, due to be released this month, although they will still be down on 2019. “Fortunately, many export restrictions have now been lifted, and international trade is restarting. In mid-June, Fit expanded its Corona Exit plan and adapted services with additional support measures for international entrepreneurs.”