Longest indoor slide in the world on the auction block

As the Plopsa Group prepares to take over the Comics Station in Antwerp, it is looking for a buyer for the spiral tube slide

The longest indoor slide in the world is being put out to auction. The spiral tube slide is part of the Comics Station, located inside Antwerp’s central train station.

Comics Station is an indoor amusement park based on Belgium’s beloved comic strip characters. It opened in 2017 across four floors at the far south end of Antwerp Central. It was a co-operation among two investment firms and WPG Publishers, which owns the rights to the use of the comic characters.

The park offers over 60 activities, spanning old-school attractions like a funhouse, bumper cars and a whack-a-mole game, and more state-of-the-art fun, like a 4D cinema and free-fall ride that takes place in a pitch-black room.