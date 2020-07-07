Maasmechelen church numbers all 1,600 floor tiles

This means that they cannot afford to get those tiles mixed up; they must be returned to the exact spot from whence they came. So the building firm in charge of renovations to the church numbered them all, left to right, from one end of the church to the other. Broken tiles were given the same number so they can be puzzled back together.

The church is known for its excellent acoustics and therefore often hosts choirs and concerts. But it was becoming difficult to get an audience if there was a chill in the air. It was so cold in the church, in fact, that instruments would fall out of tune.

The church tried hot air blowers, but the noise was worse than the cold. So it was finally decided to install an underfloor heating system. The entire restoration project should be complete in mid-September.

Photo ©Mark Dreesen/Het Nieuwsblad