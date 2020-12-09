Maths and science skills declining in Flemish schools

Advanced pupils stable

In Flanders the tests involved 4,665 pupils in 147 schools. The research was carried out during 2019, so the results are not affected by the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In both mathematics and in science, Flemish pupils are performing significantly worse than they were four years ago. While the number of pupils with advanced maths skills appears to be relatively stable, those hitting the high, medium and low benchmarks in the study are all slipping.

This means that the better pupils are not being challenged to improve, and a growing number are not even mastering the basics of maths.

The pattern is the same in science, with the advanced and high levels relatively stable, but the medium and low levels in decline. The researchers say that it is particularly worrying that the number of pupils who have not mastered the basics of science has risen significantly, from 4% to 8%.