Mayor of Bruges recovering following stabbing

A client of Dirk De Fauw has been arrested after he stabbed the Bruges mayor and lawyer in the neck

The mayor of Bruges, Dirk De Fauw (CD&V), has left hospital and hopes to return to work as soon as possible, after he was stabbed in the neck on Saturday. A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, which happened inside the law firm that De Fauw (pictured) owns.

The man stabbed De Fauw, 62, with a paring knife. The 14cm-long incision needed 24 stitches. “Had it not been a paring knife but something bigger, then I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today,” De Fauw told VRT on Sunday.

An investigation has been opened into attempted murder and the suspect is due to appear in court this Friday. The motive remains unclear, but De Fauw confirmed that the suspect is a client of his and that he has been handling his financial affairs for some 15 years.