Measures must be extended past 5 April, says Flemish epidemiologist

According to professor Anne-Mieke Vandamme, the current measures in Belgium to control the spread of Covid-19 will have to be extended beyond the peak in infections

Epidemiologist Anne-Mieke Vandamme of KU Leuven’s Laboratory for Clinical and Evolutionary Virology said that the current measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium will have to be extended long past 5 April. The peak of the infections will only be reached in about two weeks’ time, she told Radio 1.

But there is good news, she said. “We actually know quite a lot about the virus now. We’ve never known this much about a new virus in so short a time. We know, for instance, that people who have no symptoms can still pass the virus on. We didn’t know that a month ago. We also have a rough idea of how many people are walking around with the virus with light symptoms or with no symptoms at all. And we know that about half the people who get infected will never know it.”

And last week China began to test a vaccine on people. “That’s incredibly fast, and it’s hopeful.”

She finds the current measures taken by the Belgian government perfectly reasonable. “It was necessary because it communicates to the public how serious the situation is,” she said. She’s kind, though, to those of us who didn’t realise it until recently. “I also didn’t see the impact and the size of the pandemic coming. I have also learned a lesson from this.”